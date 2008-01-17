EMI Digital Head Wragg Out

Barney Wragg, who ran music label EMI’s digital operations, has left the company, Billboard reports. This isn’t supposed to be connected to EMI’s planned layoffs, but it’s not a surprise: Wragg took the job in August 2006, under EMI’s old regime, and EMI’s digital execs have generally had short tenures at the company. No word on the status of Lauren Berkowitz, who runs digital for EMI’s North American operations.

Wragg is getting credited for EMI’s move to sell DRM-free songs via Apple’s iTunes, though we’re not sure how much of that was his call and how much was former EMI CEO Eric Nicoli’s desire to throw a hail mary. Regardless, we are still waiting to hear how the DRM-free songs have sold — last spring Barney told us that preliminary results were encouraging, but the company has been mum about actual numbers.

