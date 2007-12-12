EMI COO Hanson Out

Not a stunner, since the folks who hired him no longer work there, either, but EMI Music COO Ian Hanson is out after less than a year at the position. This certainly won’t be the last departure at label: The only question is when Terra Firma’s Guy Hands, who bought the company this summer, starts swinging his axe with force. Variety:

Hanson’s operational responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by Mike Clasper, who joined the EMI investor board last month and who has been reviewing the development of EMI’s manufacturing, logistics and sales operations.

