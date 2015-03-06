English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur will take on Sydney FC in May

Harry Kane on the ball during the Capital One Cup final against Chelsea in March. Photo: Getty Images

Sydney FC confirmed it will host English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in a one-off friendly match at ANZ Stadium in May.

Tottenham will bring their best available squad, including star forward Harry Kane, when they face the Australians later this year.

The match is scheduled to be played on May 30, following Tottenham’s 2014-15 Barclays Premier League campaign.

Other key players attending include champion French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

“Tottenham Hotspur are one of the biggest and most glamorous football clubs and share our philosophy of exciting, attacking football on the pitch and an iconic, premium brand off it,” Sydney FC Chairman Scott Barlow said.

“This has the potential to be the most anticipated game of the year and will stand out as a highlight in the 2015 sporting calendar.”

Tottenham will be the only Premier League football club to visit Sydney in 2015. This will be the first time an EPL club has played an A-League club in the city since Sydney took on Everton and the Blackburn Rovers in 2010.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team was looking forward to visiting Sydney.

“Our match against Sydney FC is sure to be hard-fought and entertaining, with the A-League becoming stronger every year and attracting some big name players,” he said.

Find out more here.

Check out the Hotspurs in action.

Hugo Lloris makes an amazing save against Norwich City…

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Eriksen steers the ball forward while playing West Ham United…

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Kane shoots under pressure in a match against Arsenal…

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Mason shoots past Swansea City to score…

Photo: Getty Images

Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates a goal…

Photo: Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.