Emerson College To Name Communications School After 'Anchorman's' Ron Burgundy

BOSTON (AP) — It’s kind of a big deal that Emerson College is changing the name of its school of communication.

The college in Boston will rename the school — for one day only — the Ron Burgundy School of Communication on Dec. 4 to honour the fictitious television anchorman.

Actor Will Ferrell, in character, is scheduled to share his path to journalism greatness with students. His visit will include a news conference, the renaming ceremony and a screening of “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Ferrell, as himself, will introduce the movie.

College President Lee Pelton says Burgundy “understands the power of media, as well as hairspray, firsthand.”

Burgundy, known for telling people he’s “kind of a big deal,” says he hopes to let students know how hard it is to make it to the top, in his words, “especially if you don’t have good hair.”

