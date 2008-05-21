Emeril Lagasse to Fine Living Network. Take That, Food Network!

The Associated Press reports: Emeril Lagasse is leaving the Food Network’s prime-time schedule for the Fine Living Network, a move the chef hopes will mean a second course of “Emeril Live!”



The show that combines cooking, music and the chef’s own energetic personality has been a staple of the Food Network’s prime-time lineup since its 1997 debut.

But ratings have tailed off, and last year the Food Network moved the show from 8 p.m. Eastern to 7 p.m. Its average audience has declined from 717,000 three years ago to 579,000 this year, according to Nielsen Media Research. Read more from the AP.

