10 surprising facts you didn’t know about Emeril Lagasse

Lagasse is credited as the composer of the “Emeril Live” theme music . The show ran on the Food Network from 1997 to 2007, when it was canceled.

“It was a great 10-year run,” Lagasse told GQ in 2016. “The ticket was one of the hottest tickets in New York. We had all these great musicians who were into food and wanted to tape the show.”