Search

10 surprising facts you didn’t know about Emeril Lagasse

Talia Lakritz
Emeril Lagasse
Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. Brian Ach/Invision/AP
  • Food Network star Emeril Lagasse is known for catchphrases like “Bam!” and “Kick it up a notch.”
  • He turned down a full scholarship to a music school and chose to study cooking instead.
  • He worked with NASA to develop gourmet meal packets for astronauts to eat in space.
Emeril Lagasse almost went to music school, but he decided to pursue cooking instead.
Emeril Lagasse drums with Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones.
Emeril Lagasse drums with Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones in 2015. Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Lagasse, a talented percussionist, turned down a full scholarship to New England Conservatory of Music and instead studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University.
He put his musical talents to use by composing the theme music for “Emeril Live.”
Emeril Lagasse with Sammy Hagar on 'Emeril Live.'
Emeril Lagasse and musician Sammy Hagar on the set of ‘Emeril Live.’ Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images
Lagasse is credited as the composer of the “Emeril Live” theme music. The show ran on the Food Network from 1997 to 2007, when it was canceled.

“It was a great 10-year run,” Lagasse told GQ in 2016. “The ticket was one of the hottest tickets in New York. We had all these great musicians who were into food and wanted to tape the show.”

“Bam!” became his catchphrase to keep the crew awake while filming “The Essence of Emeril” in the early days of Food Network.
Emeril Lagasee yells out his signature 'Bam!'
Emeril Lagasee yells out his signature ‘Bam!’ Stephanie Saraceno/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Lagasse told Bon Appetit in 2015 that during long days of shooting “The Essence of Emeril” with no live audience, the crew would get sleepy after eating all of the food he’d just made on their lunch break.

“We’d come back after lunch and start shooting again, and I realized I might as well be alone,” Lagasse told the magazine. “I would think, ‘Everyone here is practically sleeping because they ate so much.’ So I started kicking it up a notch by raising the spice level. ‘BAM!’ came to wake them son-of-a-guns up. And that’s how it all began.”

He owns a total of 11 restaurants across the US.
Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Lagasse cooks aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras Ship in 2019. John Lamparski/Getty Images
Lagasse owns restaurants in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. He also operates Emeril’s Bistro 1396 on Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship.
Lagasse worked with NASA to develop gourmet recipes for astronauts to enjoy on the International Space Station.
Astronauts eat food cooked by Emeril Lagasse on the International Space Station.
The Expedition 13 crew shows off food packets “kicked up a notch” by Chef Emeril Lagasse. NASA TV
Lagasse helped kick astronaut food packets up a notch with recipes like Mardi Gras jambalaya and mashed potatoes with bacon, which astronauts enjoyed on Expedition 13 in 2006.

“It’s an absolute honor to share my food with you on such a journey,” Lagasse told the astronauts, who called in from the ISS. “Since I was a little boy, I’ve been a huge fan of the space program.”

He founded a charitable foundation that helps teach kids about cooking, nutrition, and the arts.
Emeril Lagasse sits as a young boy plays piano.
Emeril Lagasse at a charity benefit in 2009. John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images
Lagasse has given away millions to charity and funds arts education through The Emeril Lagasse Foundation. He was named Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation in 2013.
He’s been married three times and has four children.
Emeril Lagasse with his family.
Emeril Lagasse with his wife, Alden Lagasse, and two of his children, Meril Lagasse and EJ Lagasse, in 2015. Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Lagasse was married to Elizabeth Kief from 1978 to 1976 and had two daughters, Jillian Lagasse and Jessi Lagasse Swanson. He was then married to Tari Hohn from 1989 to 1996. Lagasse and his third wife, Alden Lovelace, have been married since 2000 and have two children together, Emeril John Lagasse IV and Meril Lovelace Lagasse.
He voiced Marlon the Gator in Disney’s 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog.”
Marlon the Gator in Disney's 'The Princess and the Frog.'
Marlon the Gator, voiced by Emeril Lagasse, in ‘The Princess and the Frog.’ Walt Disney Pictures
Marlon the Gator attempts to eat Tiana and Prince Naveen in their frog forms.
He played himself in a short-lived NBC sitcom based on his life in 2001.
Emeril Lagasse in 2001.
Emeril Lagasse at an NBC event in 2001. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Based on the behind-the-scenes action of a cooking show, only seven episodes of “Emeril” aired before the show was cancelled.

The show’s creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that Lagasse would often cook delicious food for the crew, but wasn’t meant to be an actor.

“I love Emeril,” she said. “But he was expected to become an actor overnight, and it just didn’t work. You can’t script Emeril.”

After seven nominations, he won his first Daytime Emmy in 2017 for “Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse.”
The team behind 'Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse' holds their Daytime Emmy.
The team behind ‘Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse’ displays their Emmy Award in 2017. Greg Doherty/Getty Images
The 2016 Amazon series followed Lagasse as he traveled the world to meet chefs and sample their creations.
About the Author
Talia Lakritz