10 surprising facts you didn’t know about Emeril Lagasse

“It was a great 10-year run,” Lagasse told GQ in 2016. “The ticket was one of the hottest tickets in New York. We had all these great musicians who were into food and wanted to tape the show.”
“Bam!” became his catchphrase to keep the crew awake while filming “The Essence of Emeril” in the early days of Food Network.
Lagasse told Bon Appetit in 2015 that during long days of shooting “The Essence of Emeril” with no live audience, the crew would get sleepy after eating all of the food he’d just made on their lunch break.
“We’d come back after lunch and start shooting again, and I realized I might as well be alone,” Lagasse told the magazine. “I would think, ‘Everyone here is practically sleeping because they ate so much.’ So I started kicking it up a notch by raising the spice level. ‘BAM!’ came to wake them son-of-a-guns up. And that’s how it all began.”
He’s been married three times and has four children.
Lagasse was married to Elizabeth Kief from 1978 to 1976 and had two daughters, Jillian Lagasse and Jessi Lagasse Swanson. He was then married to Tari Hohn from 1989 to 1996. Lagasse and his third wife, Alden Lovelace, have been married since 2000 and have two children together, Emeril John Lagasse IV and Meril Lovelace Lagasse.
He voiced Marlon the Gator in Disney’s 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog.”