10 surprising facts you didn’t know about Emeril Lagasse

“Bam!” became his catchphrase to keep the crew awake while filming “The Essence of Emeril” in the early days of Food Network.

Lagasse told Bon Appetit in 2015 that during long days of shooting “The Essence of Emeril” with no live audience, the crew would get sleepy after eating all of the food he’d just made on their lunch break.

“We’d come back after lunch and start shooting again, and I realized I might as well be alone,” Lagasse told the magazine. “I would think, ‘Everyone here is practically sleeping because they ate so much.’ So I started kicking it up a notch by raising the spice level. ‘BAM!’ came to wake them son-of-a-guns up. And that’s how it all began.”