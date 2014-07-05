Emerging TV Markets Are Going To Crush European TV Markets

Poster ‘We Get Married’ was one of the most popular Chinese shows last year.

The rise of emerging markets is taking place in TV, too, with China set to pass the U.K. in 2014 and Germany in 2016 to become the second most valuable TV market behind the U.S.

Here’s a chart showing the big winners and losers from a new PwC report on TV subscription and licence fees:

