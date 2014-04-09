These Beautiful Charts Show The Coming Technologies That Will Change The World

Biologically extended senses are likely to go mainstream in 2023.

High-altitude stratospheric platforms? 2026.

Nanofactories? 2027.

Policy Horizons Canada, a predictive planning organisation within the federal government, compiled these and other emerging technology predictions through consulting with experts in a project called MetaScan 3: Emerging Technologies.

As part of the report, the group partnered with futurist and data visualisation specialist Michell Zappa and his organisation Envisioning. On Friday, the group published a giant graphic summarizing emerging technologies and showing when they could become scientifically viable, mainstream, and financially viable. This follows more detailed graphics showing future innovations in agricultural and natural manufacturing, neurology and cognition, nanotechnology and materials, health, digital and communication technology, and energy.

We have embedded zoomable versions of all seven infographics below (the top one contains the most recent information).















