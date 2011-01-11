A Quick Look At The Emerging Market Inflation That's Panicking Investors Worldwide

Photo: AP

2011 has only just begun, yet there’s already a key trend investors need to be aware of.Some of the emerging markets most lauded for their gains in 2011 are now dipping, some even tanking, as a result of inflation and rate hike fears.



This isn’t exclusive to Asia either. The slowdown has hit Latin American and South American shares too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.