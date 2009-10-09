A Monster Month For Emerging Market Hedge Funds

Apropos Goldman Sachs’ (GS) bullishness on emerging markets, here’s how various hedge fund strategies stacked up in September. Not surprisingly, ones focused on emergin markets absolutely killed it, gaining 4.48%. Not surprisingly, the only real loser for the month were short-biased funds. (via FT Alphaville)

Meanwhile, FT Alphaville also has this excellent chart of various hedge fund strategies relative performance (compared against each other — not movement on an absolute basis) going back a few years. It’s a bit blurry (apologies), but one thing you can make out very clearly is the huge drop in equity-oriented funds right around Lehman.

