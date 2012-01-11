EMERGING MARKETS: This Is What Will Happen In 2012

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

Emerging markets equities were expected to shine in 2011, as Europe and the U.S. struggled to get their economies back on track. There was talk of BRIC nations bailing out Europe, but that never materialised. In fact, chatter about a Chinese hard landing grew, and investors operating in risk-off mode, fled for safer havens. Going into 2012, European contagion risks continue to be a threat to emerging markets, but domestic demand is expected to drive growth in countries like Indonesia and South Africa. Meanwhile, Asian giants China and India will both see their economic growth moderate.



We drew on reports from some of the biggest brokerage firms and put together their projections on the key emerging markets.

