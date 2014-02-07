SIGN OF THE TIMES: Check Out How Coverage Of 'Emerging Markets' Has Exploded In The Media

Thanks to @Laspeyres for pointing this out: mentions of the phrase “emerging markets” have exploded in the media over the past few weeks.

In fact, as the chart shows, we haven’t seen this much coverage of emerging markets since the 1997-1998 crisis.

The data were retrieved using the Historical News Trends Graph function on the Bloomberg terminal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.