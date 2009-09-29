Emerging Markets Keep On Rallying

World markets are like that bull yesterday that escaped and dragged an officer 10 blocks.



China took the day off today. They’re celebrating 60 years of communist rule, so having the stock market open might have looked just a little bit riduclous.

Elsewhere stocks were in fire, yet again, with the broader measure of emerging markets up 1%. The Nikkei was also up just under 1%, though there’s an endless well of concern about the ever-strengthening Yen. The dollar, which has been sick of late, ended flat.

