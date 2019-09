Here’s a straightforward chart from a presentation given by Joachim Fels, Chief International Economist for Morgan Stanley.



It shows the contributions of the developed markets (DM) and emerging markets (EM) to global GDP growth every year since 1970.

Even during the financial crisis, the EMs continued to grow.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

