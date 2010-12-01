Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Surpasses $100M In Assets Under Management

EGShares announced that its newly minted Emerging Global Shares Emerging Markets Consumer Titans Index Fund (NYSE: ECON), a 30-stock ETF focused on emerging markets consumers, has surpassed $100 million in assets under management.



That’s an impressive haul considering the ETF has been trading for just about 10 weeks. EGShares has $340 million in assets under managements across its emerging markets ETF lineup, the company said in a statement.

ECON tracks the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Consumer Titans 30 Index and its top-five country weights are Mexico (20.4%), Brazil (16.5%), India (16.4%), South Africa (14.9%), and China (9.4%).

The top-five industry weights are automobiles & parts (16.6%), beverages (14.8%), media (12.4%), travel & leisure (12.2%), and food makers (12.0%).

ECON has an expense ratio 0.85%.

This article is by The ETF Professor. It originally appeared at Benzinga and is republished here with permission.

