Emerging Markets In Asia Got Routed Last Night

The big story in global markets is the overall rout in emerging markets.



Currencies have been getting slammed. Government bonds prices in local currencies have been getting worked. And equities have really stunk.

Last night was particularly bad for emerging Asia.

A few of the ugly points on the scoreboard.

Thailand fell 4.5%.

Jakarta lost 3.9%.

The Philippines lost 4.6%.

Meanwhile, India is down another 1%, as the Rupee remains near all-time lows against the dollar.

