Reminder: There Are Massive Risks In Emerging Markets Too

One of the interesting things that’s happened over the last couple years is that investors have begun to perceive emerging markets as not only faster growing, but also safer thanks to less indebtedness and central banks that aren’t perceived to be pumping like crazy (that’s not exactly accurate, but it’s the belief).



That’s lead to charts like this, showing the rush of assets into EM bonds:

Photo: Bank of America

Perhaps this morning’s Korea news will be a reminder that huge risks remain in emerging markets.

And of course you’ll find similar geopolitical/political/stability risks wherever you go in emerging markets.

By the way, there was another huge mass of the infamous Thai Red Shirts this weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.