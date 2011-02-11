Some Great Perspective On Emerging Market Inflation

Our Mamta Badkar talked about this earlier, and we get the sense that it’s going to be a hotter topic going forward.



Emerging market inflation is over-hyped.

A new report form Citi’s Geoffrey Dennis begins to make this argument. This chart of how inflation in emerging markets today compares to inflation at other past bull cycles is eye opening.

Photo: Citi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.