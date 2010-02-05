Emerging Market Funds Face Worst Outflows In 24 Months

This is what it looks like when everyone heads for the door at the same time.



Bloomberg: Emerging market equity funds lost $1.6 billion in weekly withdrawals, the biggest outflows in 24 weeks, as earnings and Greece’s debt woes raised concerns that the global recovery may falter, EPFR Global said.

Investors removed almost $1 billion from global emerging market stock funds in the week ended Feb. 3, the most in more than a year, and withdrew $516 million from Asian equities outside of Japan, the research company said in a statement.

Maybe BlackRock wants to reconsider those three new Brazil ETFs being launched this month.

