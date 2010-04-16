Emerging Markets Bonds Are Now Hotter Than Ever

Here’s a rather stark sign of relative sentiment. In a slow week for bond fund flows overall, flows into emerging markets debt hit an all-time high.



EPFR:

In an otherwise subdued week for fund flows, the Emerging Markets Bond Funds set an all-time weekly inflow record in the week ending April 14, taking in $1.8 billion of new money from investors, and with $10.4 billion of year to date inflows have now surpassed the previous full-year inflow record set in 2005.

Fund flows are chasing the bond returns they missed:

