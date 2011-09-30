Weak Emerging Market Currencies Are Symptoms Of Bigger Problems

Emerging market currencies have sold off heavily in the past two weeks as investors opted for safe haven currencies like the dollar and yen. That in turn sparked a frenzy of central bank intervention in the currency markets.



But what are the real causes of currency weakness and how should central banks deal with them?

First, currency weakness is a symptom of bigger problems. Morgan Stanley analysts identify three:

Increasing risk of economic and financial contagion from the developed countries to emerging market economies.

A lack of decisive policy actions in developed markets aimed at stemming risks from their sovereign debt and economic slowdown.

The reluctance of emerging market officials to respond aggressively to the risks to their economies.

Many central banks have addressed these problems through monetary easing. However, easing comes with major risks. If central banks choose to ease, the currency would weaken further. However, a delay in easing could hurt economic growth.

While on the face of it, a weaker currency could make exports cheaper. However, a depreciated currency also hurts purchasing power by making imported goods more expensive. For countries like China and India that are grappling with stubbornly high inflation, a weaker currency could be even more problematic.

On the other hand, if central banks don’t ease now, they could face an economic slowdown, which could eventually force them to pursue a more aggressive easing policy in the future.

Since intervention in the currency market is only a stopgap measure, the analysts say emerging markets need to resort to a wide range of monetary and fiscal changes (via Morgan Stanley):

“On the monetary side, they can ease via policy rates and reserve requirements or use FX reserves to prevent disruptive changes in the exchange rate. …Reserve requirements were used as a policy tool to address abundant liquidity in money markets by many prominent central banks including China, India, Russia, Brazil and Turkey (see Emerging Issues: QT, March 30, 2011) and these could be relaxed if liquidity conditions tighten. Finally, the broadest easing tool of rate cuts could and has been employed.

…EM economies (particularly China and the rest of the AXJ region) have sufficient legroom to ease fiscal policy should they decide to keep monetary policy relatively tight to see off inflation.”

Now here’s a chart that shows how central banks have responded since 2009:

