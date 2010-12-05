10 Emerging Market Companies With Big Plans To Hire In America

When most Americans think of exports from emerging markets, they think of cheap clothes and electronics, but there is another export that may surprise you: Jobs.
Indian companies created 16,576 jobs in the U.S. between 2004 – 2009 according to a report prepared by the India-US World Affairs Institute and the Robert H. Smith School of Business.
And it’s not just Indian companies, as IBM’s interviews with Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO’s) in China revealed that 33% of Chinese companies plan on expanding operations and hiring in North America.
Jobs: 1087 over the next two years.
Industry: IT services and consulting
Detail: Wipro, one of India's largest IT services companies already employs 535 people in its Atlanta office. The company is known to hire out of local colleges. Chairman Aziz Premji hopes to add at least another 1,070 jobs over the next two years. Wipro is also opening a $75 million data centre in North Carolina which will create 17 jobs in the area.
Source: The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Jobs: 1000
Industry: IT services
Detail: Infosys, an Indian IT services company gets 66% of its revenue from the US and has 15 offices in the country. The company has about 1200 employees in America and announced in April this year that it would hire 1000 more workers in the US.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Jobs: 800 this year.
Industry: IT services and consulting
Detail: Part of the Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) provides IT and BPO (business process outsourcing) services. TCS has 16,000 employees in North America and relies on the region for about 40-50% of its revenues. It aims to bring on board 800 US workers this year.
Source: The Financial Times
Jobs: 500 or more by 2013.
Industry: IT services
Detail: In 2008 HCL America, the American arm of Indian IT company HCL Technologies, announced the opening of a facility in North Carolina by the end of the year. The company already employs 3000 people in America and aims to beef up its US operations by adding 513 more employees in North Carolina.
In 2010, HCL Technologies landed a $500 million deal from Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) which led to its decision to bring a 100 hires to its office in Cary, North Carolina.
Source: The Wall Street Journal, HCL America
Jobs: 250 jobs over the next three years.
Industry: Electrical
Detail: Crompton Greaves Ltd. is an Indian company focused on high technology and electric products, it is now part of the Avantha Group. Acquired in October 2008 by Crompton Greaves Ltd., CG Power Systems USA Inc. set up a plant in Missouri that will manufacture transformers and employ 150 people over the next three years.
CG is also exploring advancements in nanotechnology that will go towards creating clean energy by investing $20 million at University at Albany's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering. CG hopes to create 100 high-tech jobs in the region, which would include positions for scientists, engineers and researchers.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Jobs: 230
Industry: Pipelines
Detail: Welspun Corp is a part of Welspun Group a conglomerate set-up in India in 1985 which focuses on the energy, steel and textiles. It's plant in Little Rock Arkansas already employs more than 400 staff. Recent growth saw the company invest $30 million and switch to a manufacturing model that operates 24/7, which required 230 new hires. The new skilled jobs include experts in electrical and mechanical engineering, supervisors in the engineering department and equipment operators.
Source: Arkansas Online
Jobs: 200
Industry: Manufacturing (aircraft)
Detail: Brazilian company Embraer, which makes business, commercial and defence aircraft has set up a plant in Florida's Melbourne International Airport. This facility will manufacture Embraer's Phenom 100 business jets, and will create up to 200 skilled jobs when it opens in early 2011.
Source: Reuters
Jobs: 75 jobs in 2010 and is looking for more than 150 hires by the end of 2011.
Industry: Solar energy solutions
Detail: Suntech set-up its first US manufacturing facility in Arizona. The plant, which opened in October, has a total installed capacity of 30 MW and plans to increase its capacity to 50MW next year. The company plans on filling 75 positions by the end of the year and hopes to have a staff of more than 150 at the end of 2011.
Source: Suntech
Jobs: 100 jobs over four years.
Industry: Manufacturing (furniture)
Detail: Chinese Anji Yuankai Furniture Co. has created its first American subsidiary, King's Group U.S.A LLC and established its offices in Marion, Indiana. The company which designs, manufactures and upholsters sofa sets, ottomans, armchairs and exports antiques has invested $24.3 million in its American arm and aims to hire 100 workers over 4 years. The Marion office will produce furniture and function as distribution centre.
Source: Inside INdiana Business
Jobs: 90 between 2009 - 2011
Industry: Manufacturing (Non-woven plastics)
Detail: A subsidiary of Brazilian Companhia Providência Industria e Comercio, Providencia USA Inc. is in the process of setting up its factory in Statesville North Carolina which will create 90 jobs between 2009 - 2011.
Source: NC Department of Commerce
