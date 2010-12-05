10 Emerging Market Companies With Big Plans To Hire In America

When most Americans think of exports from emerging markets, they think of cheap clothes and electronics, but there is another export that may surprise you: Jobs.



Indian companies created 16,576 jobs in the U.S. between 2004 – 2009 according to a report prepared by the India-US World Affairs Institute and the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

And it’s not just Indian companies, as IBM’s interviews with Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO’s) in China revealed that 33% of Chinese companies plan on expanding operations and hiring in North America.

