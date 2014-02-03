You Should Save This Venn Diagram Of All The Emerging Market Acronyms People Are Talking About

We really like this Venn Diagram tweeted by economist Duncan Weldon.

At the moment, everyone’s focused on the group in the center, the Fragile Five, since each of those have unique domestic stories threatening their growth status. The circle on the right, the BRICS, is the old grouping of hot emerging market. The circle on the left, the MINT countries, are the new hotness.

