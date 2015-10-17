Fitness sensation Kayla Itsines shares her number one weight-loss secret

Photo: Kayla Itsines/ Facebook.

I have been in the fitness industry for over six years and have spent all my time specifically training women. I, Kayla Itsines, have personally trained over 10,000 women face to face and my Bikini Body Guides and fitness tips have helped positively change the lives of millions of women all over the globe.

Over the last six years as a personal trainer, I have continued my study to make sure that I am able to provide the most up-to-date information to my clients at all times. Improving the wellbeing, confidence and strength of women has been the focus of my career since the day I started.

I think that after all this time, I should share with you my biggest weight loss secret.

So, the biggest secret of all, is that there are a lot of issues with the information regarding weight loss on the internet and social media around the world. This is self-destructing because it is full of words like:

Weight loss hacks in 11 days

Superfoods that will give you abs overnight

Lift your bum in 10 seconds

Thigh gap secrets

3 minute shred sessions

As much as I personally know some amazing PTs, the fitness industry (and its sources) is also rife with confusion that often comes from undereducated, over opinionated sources that are more concerned with abusing or conning everyone with pseudo-science (fake science) claims than providing quality information that will benefit people’s lives. People have stopped caring about the wellbeing of others, and instead are making everything about themselves. It is sad to see people on social media tearing down others, making them doubt what they’re doing, demotivating them and destroying their goals. Nobody wants to put their efforts out there, only to be made feel like they aren’t even worth it. This is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue.

Here are some legitimate facts:

One food alone will not make you healthy and toned;

There is no easy “cheat” to getting fitter, stronger, healthier and more confident. It requires hard work and patience;

Doing one exercise will not make your legs longer, bum bigger, or give you an instant thigh gap or a six pack. These aren’t necessarily healthy goals anyway;

You need to eat a balance of healthy foods consistently to maintain good health

The quickest way to hard abs is to work hard

In today’s society, we have a lot of things fast and easy – fast food, fast transport, fast communication. Unfortunately, I think this has bred the expectation into our generation that we should get everything else in life fast and easy. This mentality of ‘fast’ things has made it hard for many people to truly live the life that they want to. Whether it be their body image, social status or monetary goals, people miss out on the greatest things in life because some of the greatest things take time. Achieving your goals, building a career, having a family with your partner, and/or changing your body, life and mindset for the better requires focus, discipline, consistency and passion.

With a little change in attitude, I believe that we can change the world. Instead of breaking each other down, let’s build each other up. Instead of rushing through life, let’s stop and enjoy the little things. Too often people try to be remembered or want to do something because of the title that comes along with that action. They are looking for the praise rather than letting it occur naturally. I like to think that if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. Change will eventually come. If you are passionate about what you do, no matter how large the task, it will never feel like a problem because you love what you are doing.

The same can be said for weight loss. It was never going to be an easy journey, and for many, certainly not a short one. I want you to remember this – attitude plays one of the most important roles in your journey of life, and in weight loss. This is more important than any diet pill or shake. You need to believe you can do it, and you will. Don’t wait for it to come to you, don’t expect it to be quick (so stop putting unrealistic timeframes on it) and don’t think you won’t sometimes hate it. Can you imagine what would happen if everyone changed their negative attitude on social media? All those girls who don’t feel confident enough to upload bikini photos wouldn’t even think twice. People wouldn’t be ashamed to upload progress photos and would forget any argument about “fat or skinny shaming”.

If you want to lose weight, you need to look deep inside. Ask yourself what is it that you really want and why. If something seems like it is too good to be true, it probably is. If a product is making claims to shed absurd amounts of weight in only a few days, avoid disappointment by doing some research. Slowly start to build up your confidence, your positive attitude and make the effort. Make the effort to eat healthy wholesome foods, make the effort to go to the gym, make the effort consistently each day and the results will come.

Confidence is something that grows the more you practice it. Step out of your comfort zone and do something different. Skip the shakes, fad diets, unrealistic expectations and programs that leave you feeling worse than when you started.

Remember this, nothing will ever be unachievable if you do not put dedication, time, effort and consistency into it. This is the secret to anything in life. If you fail the first time, do not give up. Stop waiting for the right moment, make it now.

If you’re not ready to invest money into your health, try something for free! You can access my free week of workouts here.

This article was originally published on Kayla Itsines’ blog. Read the original article here.

