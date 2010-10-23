Here's How The Emerging World Is Reacting To America's Cheap Money Madness

Hannah Kim
This weekend, the G20 is meeting in Seoul, South Korea to come to some sort of conclusion on the world’s currency dilemma.

They’re unlikely to come to an agreement, however.

And while all the talk has been about hot money flows to China, India, and Brazil investors often forget the N-11, or next eleven, sources of emerging markets growth.

The group, branded by Goldman Sachs’ Jim O’Neill, is coming to grips with hot money flows driving down yields and increasing the value of each countries currencies.

How they react in the coming months might determine whether the currency conflict goes from a skirmish to all out war.

We’ve included current bond yields, and potential future actions, for you to mull over before jumping into any of these markets.

Korea: Thinking about new taxes.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 3.48%

Key Corporates: Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics

Recent Actions: Korea is considering getting rid of tax breaks for foreign investors and adding taxes for foreign investors that buy Korean sovereign debt.

Source: Markit, AFP

Indonesia: Might issue longer term bonds.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 3.95%

Key Corporates: Telekom Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, Astra International

Recent Actions: The Indonesian central bank mulls issuing bonds with longer maturity and will raise rates as a last resort.

Source: Markit, Bloomberg

Philippines: May increase limits on foreign investments.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.09%

Key Corporates: Philippine Long Dist Tele

Recent Actions: The country's central bank is not planning to limit inflows yet, but may increase the limit on how much people can invest abroad.

Source: Markit, BusinessWorld

Turkey: May increase interest rates.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.26%

Key Corporates: Koc Group, Türkiye Is Bankasi, Global Yatirim Holdings

Recent Actions: May raise interest rates in an effort to encourage domestic savings, but no action to stem foreign inflows yet.

Source: Markit, Hurriet Daily News

Egypt: Another stimulus package?

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.75%

Key Corporates: Orascom Telecom, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp, National Bank of Egypt, Orascom Construction

Recent Actions: Egypt doesn't seem too concerned about inflation and, is instead, thinking about another stimulus package.

Source: Markit, Reuters

Vietnam: Has already devalued.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 5.08%

Key Corporates: Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Group, Petrolimex, Vietsovpetro

Recent Actions: Vietnam has no new devaluation plans although it has devalued its currency three times in the past year.

Source: Markit, Reuters

Mexico: No plans to stop inflows.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 5.8%

Key Corporates: America Telecom, Cemex, Carso Global Telecom

Recent Actions: Movement into the peso is increasing, but the country has no interest in stopping inflows at this time.

Source: Markit, The Wall St. Journal

Pakistan: Raising interest rates.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 8.85%

Key Corporates: Pakistan Telecom, Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd., Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.

Recent Actions: Foreign investment decreased in Q1 2010 compared with last year due to the capital gains tax, political uncertainty, and the higher cost of doing business in Pakistan. Last month, the state bank raised interest rates to 13.5%.

Source: Markit, International Herald Tribune

Bangladesh: Relaxing capital controls.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: N/A

Key Corporates: Mobil Jamuna Bangladesh Ltd, Jamuna Oil

Recent Actions: In order to boost local economy, Bangladesh is continuing to relax capital controls initiated earlier this year.

Source: Markit,The Daily Star

Nigeria: May issue its first government bond.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: N/A

Key Corporates: Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., Nitel, Ecbank

Recent Actions: With yields falling worldwide, Nigeria plans to take advantage of the accommodative market and sell its first bond through Barclays Capital.

Source: Markit, Bloomberg

Iran: Not easy for capital to get in.

10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: N/A

Key Corporates: National Iranian Oil Company, Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters

Actions: Iran continues to be on the radar for emerging markets with its rich resources in oil, but uncertainty over its plans for a nuclear bomb and sanctions are deterring investors.

Source: Markit, Reuters

