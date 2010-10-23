Here's How The Emerging World Is Reacting To America's Cheap Money Madness

This weekend, the G20 is meeting in Seoul, South Korea to come to some sort of conclusion on the world’s currency dilemma.



They’re unlikely to come to an agreement, however.

And while all the talk has been about hot money flows to China, India, and Brazil investors often forget the N-11, or next eleven, sources of emerging markets growth.

The group, branded by Goldman Sachs’ Jim O’Neill, is coming to grips with hot money flows driving down yields and increasing the value of each countries currencies.

How they react in the coming months might determine whether the currency conflict goes from a skirmish to all out war.

We’ve included current bond yields, and potential future actions, for you to mull over before jumping into any of these markets.

