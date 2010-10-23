Here's How The Emerging World Is Reacting To America's Cheap Money Madness

This weekend, the G20 is meeting in Seoul, South Korea to come to some sort of conclusion on the world’s currency dilemma.
They’re unlikely to come to an agreement, however.
And while all the talk has been about hot money flows to China, India, and Brazil investors often forget the N-11, or next eleven, sources of emerging markets growth.
The group, branded by Goldman Sachs’ Jim O’Neill, is coming to grips with hot money flows driving down yields and increasing the value of each countries currencies.
How they react in the coming months might determine whether the currency conflict goes from a skirmish to all out war.
We’ve included current bond yields, and potential future actions, for you to mull over before jumping into any of these markets.
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.09%
Key Corporates: Philippine Long Dist Tele
Recent Actions: The country's central bank is not planning to limit inflows yet, but may increase the limit on how much people can invest abroad.
Source: Markit, BusinessWorld
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.26%
Key Corporates: Koc Group, Türkiye Is Bankasi, Global Yatirim Holdings
Recent Actions: May raise interest rates in an effort to encourage domestic savings, but no action to stem foreign inflows yet.
Source: Markit, Hurriet Daily News
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 4.75%
Key Corporates: Orascom Telecom, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp, National Bank of Egypt, Orascom Construction
Recent Actions: Egypt doesn't seem too concerned about inflation and, is instead, thinking about another stimulus package.
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 5.8%
Key Corporates: America Telecom, Cemex, Carso Global Telecom
Recent Actions: Movement into the peso is increasing, but the country has no interest in stopping inflows at this time.
Source: Markit, The Wall St. Journal
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: 8.85%
Key Corporates: Pakistan Telecom, Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd., Pakistan Petroleum Ltd.
Recent Actions: Foreign investment decreased in Q1 2010 compared with last year due to the capital gains tax, political uncertainty, and the higher cost of doing business in Pakistan. Last month, the state bank raised interest rates to 13.5%.
Source: Markit, International Herald Tribune
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: N/A
Key Corporates: Mobil Jamuna Bangladesh Ltd, Jamuna Oil
Recent Actions: In order to boost local economy, Bangladesh is continuing to relax capital controls initiated earlier this year.
Source: Markit,The Daily Star
10-Year Sovereign Debt Yield Oct. 2010: N/A
Key Corporates: National Iranian Oil Company, Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters
Actions: Iran continues to be on the radar for emerging markets with its rich resources in oil, but uncertainty over its plans for a nuclear bomb and sanctions are deterring investors.
