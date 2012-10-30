How To Make Sure Your Smartphone Will Help You Through The The Hurricane

Photo: BGR
In emergencies like the coming storm, your smartphone is like a Swiss army knife—a crucial, multipurpose survival tool.Even if the power goes out, you may be able to get a wireless signal to connect ot the outside world.
With expected power outages and evacuations, you’ll want to make sure your smartphone’s battery will last as long as possible.
That way, you’ll be able to get the latest news and stay in touch with loved ones.
This is a new feature for iPhones running iOS 6, the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Availability also differs by carrier: Verizon seems to have turned it on, while AT&T hasn't.
If you have access, Start by heading to Settings, then Notifications. You should see an option for Government Alerts. Make sure that is turned on.
Android users can access a similar feature by heading to Messages, hitting the Option button, and selecting settings.
Android users can access a similar feature by heading to Messages, hitting the Option button, and selecting settings.
Here are a few similarly named selections to choose from:
Price: Free
Price: Free (This app uses the screen and LED flash in tandem, for maximum brightness, but that uses more battery)
Flashlight for iPhone, iPod, and iPad
TuneIn Radio is a streaming radio app that takes advantage of offline streaming. TuneIn is a new way to listen to music, sports, and news. The app has over 70,000 radio stations and 2 million on-demand programs.
You can use TuneIn to stay up to date on everything about Hurricane Sandy.
Price: Free
Screen brightness can be adjusted in the settings app of almost all smartphones. In addition, you should also turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the event of an outage to save more battery power--unless you need them to connect.
While you have power, make sure your phone is fully charged. If the electricity goes out, you'll need every drop of juice.
Download Google Voice and use Wi-Fi to place calls. In the event of a power failure, cell-phone networks may be bogged down. Google Voice uses the Internet to place calls, so it may be able to get through. You can also send text messages via Google Voice, which can be a more reliable option.
Dark Sky is one of our favourite weather apps. The app lets you know when it's going to rain down to the minute. In our experience, it's incredibly accurate. Plus its user interface is absolutely gorgeous.
Price: $3.99
Available on: iOS
Police Scanner and Radio is one of the best scanners around. Police Scanner Radio lets you listen in on live emergency (firefighters and police), military (marine) and transportation (aeroplanes and railroads) conversations taking place over the radio waves. Users can scan what's being said so you can be the first to learn breaking news in your area.
Police Scanner and Radio is free in the app store.
The Emergency Radio (Police Scanner) is an app that was just recently updated. The app features background playback with full support for iOS multitasking. The app lets you pick the police scanner you want to listen to from a list. There are several different types of emergency scanners available including police, fire, airports, and weather radios.
Emergency Radio is $0.99 and available in the App Store.
The Cop Radio police scanner is another alternative that can tune into over 40,000 police, fire, EMS, airport, and railroad stations. Users of Cop Radio can even record stations for future playback and for emailing an MP3 file of the recording to yourself or others.
