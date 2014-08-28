Emergency Services Are At Brisbane Supreme Court After Suspicious White Powder Was Discovered In Bathroom

Brisbane Supreme Court/ Google Maps

Emergency services are at Brisbane’s Supreme Court after a suspicious white powder was found in a bathroom in the building at 12.15pm today.

It is not yet known if the substance is dangerous.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Department is currently testing the powder to determine what it is.

There are reports that a man has been taken into custody but the details of the arrest have not yet been released.

Police and fire and rescue authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.