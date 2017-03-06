When you should go to urgent care instead of the ER

In an emergency, your instinct might be to call 9-1-1. While this is often the best option for an emergency injury or illness, you might not need to spend the money that an emergency room visit costs — on average, $US1,423. Scripps Health outlined how to know if your ailment requires ER care or if you can get by going to urgent care. When in doubt, consult a medical care professional.

