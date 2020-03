Here are the best sources of emergency funding available right now for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images A customer waits for their order inside a nearly empty Tasty Burger restaurant in Cambridge, MA, on March 11, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting small businesses especially hard as customers practice social distancing, states enact forced closures, and events get cancelled.

More than 99% of all businesses are small businesses, and natural disasters cause 40% of small businesses to fail.

Here is a list of emergency funding resources available right now from public and private sources for small businesses suffering economic disruption due to the coronavirus.

More than 99% of all American businesses are small businesses, and they employ more than half of the workforce.

According to US government research, natural disasters cause 40% of small businesses to fail, while one in four small businesses will close within a year of the event.

In addition to the immediate public health crisis, economists expect the COVID-19 pandemic to kick off a painful recession that could further impact the survival of small businesses.

A $US7 billion aid package is currently being negotiated in Congress, and the Internal Revenue Service is deferring the tax filing payment deadline for many filers until July 15.

Small Business Administration

J. Scott Applewhite/AP



Website: SBA.gov/Disaster



Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Financing type: Low-interest working capital loans

Funding Limit: $US2 million

Who it’s for: US small businesses and non-profits facing temporary loss of revenue.

New York City Hall

Jason DeCrow/AP Images for American Express



Website: nyc.gov/covid19biz



Zero-interest loans

Financing type: Loan

Funding Limit: $US75,000

Who it’s for: Businesses with fewer than 100 employees with sales decrease of 25%.

Payroll grant

Financing type: Grant

Funding Limit: 40% of payroll costs for two months

Who it’s for: Businesses with fewer than five employees

San Francisco City Hall

City of San Francisco



Website: oewd.org



Business taxes and fees

Financing type: Deferral

Funding Limit: Quarterly tax payments deferred nine months, licence fees deferred three months

Who it’s for: Businesses with less than $US10 million in revenue

Resiliency Fund

Financing type: Grants

Funding Limit: $US10,000

Who it’s for: Microbusinesses (fewer than 10 employees) able to show recent loss of revenue.

Paid Sick Leave



Financing type: Payroll assistance

Funding Limit: 40 hours additional paid sick leave time beyond the city’s existing Workers and Families First program.

Who it’s for: Businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

MainVest

Nina Dietzel/Getty



Website: mainvest.com/blog/MSI



The Main Street Initiative

Financing type: Zero-interest cash advance

Funding Limit: $US2,000

Who it’s for: Brick-and-mortar businesses seeking future long-term community investment through MainVest’s licensed crowdfunding portal for small businesses.

Facebook

Greg Sandoval/Business Insider



Website: facebook.com/business



Boost Small Business

Financing type: Grants and advertising credits

Funding Limit: TBD, total fund is $US100 million in cash and ad credits

Who it’s for: Any small business in over 30 countries where Facebook operates

JPMorgan Chase

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



Website: impact.jpmorganchase.com



Entrepreneurs of Colour Fund, Ascend, and Community Development Financial Institution partners

Financing type: Loans and interest-rate reductions

Funding Limit: TBD, total donation is $US8 million

Who it’s for: Underserved and underrepresented entrepreneurs and small businesses in the US and globally

Amazon

Reuters



Website:







blog.aboutamazon.com





Neighbourhood Small Business Relief Fund

Financing type: Grant

Funding Limit: TBD, total fund is $US5 million

Who it’s for: Seattle-area small businesses with fewer than 50 employees or less than $US7 million in revenue.

Uber Eats

Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



Website: www.uber.com/us/en/coronavirus/



Free delivery

Financing type: Waived delivery fees, same-day payouts

Funding Limit: N/A

Who it’s for: Independent restaurants in US and Canada.

Grubhub

Mark Lennihan/AP



Website: get.grubhub.com/resources



Deferred delivery fees

Financing type: Temporarily deferred delivery fees, promotion matching

Funding Limit: N/A, up to $US100 million in commission payments

Who it’s for: Independent restaurants in the US

Community Relief Fund

Financing type: Donations

Funding Limit: N/A

Who it’s for: Drivers and restaurants affected by coronavirus outbreak

