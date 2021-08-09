Emergency funds are Australia’s top savings goal in 2021, overtaking international holidays, digital bank Ubank states.

In new research, Ubank found saving priorities have shifted after a year of closes borders and COVID-19 lockdowns.

But the same research found social media had a “really positive” impact on spending habits, CEO Philippa Watson said.

Australians listed holidays as their number one savings goal in 2020. One year later, the nation’s savers are most likely to funnel money into their emergency funds, according to new data from digital bank Ubank.

In its latest snapshot of customer savings patterns, Ubank states rainy day funding was the most common savings goal in 2021, followed by saving for a house or apartment. Holiday savings took third place.

The Know Your Numbers data is a stark departure from last year’s survey, conducted before Australia lurched into its second year of COVID-19 lockdowns, and the nation’s beleagured vaccine program extinguished hopes of international travel returning before 2022.

Past saving for overseas trips, Australian savers ranked property as their second savings goal in 2020. Saving for a car ranked third, with saving funds to invest in the share market ranking fourth.

The Ubank figures now appear to reflect household cash stockpiling through the pandemic.

Despite lockdowns proving financially damaging for many workers, the household saving ratio sat at 11.6% in the March quarter of 2021 — down significantly from its early 2020 peak, but still far above the pre-pandemic rate of 5.3%.

Australia’s spending habits have changed through the pandemic

At face value, the increase in emergency saving speaks to the economic havoc caused by the pandemic, limited avenues for spending, and the continual destruction of holiday plans.

But Ubank CEO Philippa Watson said there were some optimistic findings in the survey data.

It revealed more than a third of Australian savers think the coronavirus crisis has had a positive impact on their spending patterns, with one in ten planning to carry their new saving habits with them once the pandemic subsides.

Much of that has to do with how the nation is spending, she said.

“Our hypothesis is that actually there’s a really positive aspect to spending throughout social media and online,” Watson told Business Insider Australia.

“The ability to choose and quickly search across 10 different different retailers to figure out where you get the best price is probably also driving the view that it’s a positive and not a negative,” she said.

It’s just as well the nation’s shoppers are seeking the best deal, as Ubank claims the average Australian’s discretionary spending on social media and through apps has ballooned to $6,000 a year.

Spending on Uber Eats, platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and fast fashion site Shein is “artificially high” due to lockdowns, with many Australians scrolling their phones for “three or four hours at home of an evening,” Watson said.

Even so, Watson believes the latest pick-and-choose spending patterns may linger when brick and mortar stores reopen for good.

“It doesn’t take long to lay down new habits for yourself,” she said.

“And so by the time we’ve been at this for 12 months, 18 months, I think that we will see a lot of people who previously would not have shopped this way actually continue to do so.”

The rise of ‘finfluencers’ may have boosted the perception of social media as a tool for financial wellness, Watson said.

Figures like Victoria Divine, founder of the massively popular “She’s On The Money” podcast, have contributed to that perception, she added.

While the Know Your Numbers survey did not drill into the precise impact of social media stars who focus on personal finance, a Ubank spokesperson said money podcasts have been “particularly popular” with Millennials — the demographic most likely to report social media as a positive financial influence.

Ubank has also partnered with Devine for a YouTube series, running through basic money tips and terminology for a young audience.

The use of budgeting tools and apps, including Ubank’s own budgeting functionality, may have also elevated the perception of technology as a force for financial good, Watson said.

“My personal view is that the principles and patterns and habits behind good financial management are not new: spend less than you earn, make sure you’ve got something in reserve for a rainy day, don’t take on debt that you can’t afford for things that you don’t actually need,” she said.

“All of those principles stand the test of time, but certainly having it in an app rather than, you know, paper based diary is better for all of us.”