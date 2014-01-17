You Really Don't Want To Have An Emergency In These States [MAP]

Emergency rooms in the United States are not equipped to handle the amount of patients that have come to rely on them, and the system as a whole is wavering.

The American College of Emergency Physicians gave the U.S. a D+ in emergency care, but some states fared worse than others.

The map below shows how each state did. None of them were good enough to get an A, and Wyoming is completely failing with an F.

The majority of states are barely getting by with D’s and C’s. You can read more about the findings of the report here.

