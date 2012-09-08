There's A Massive Contest On To Run EMC, A $58 Billion Enterprise Giant

Joe Tucci is EMC’s CEO—but for how much longer?

Photo: EMC

EMC said today that its current chairman and CEO, Joe Tucci, will stick around until 2015. But it also said that Tucci plans on relinquishing the CEO job sometime before then.He’ll stay on as chairman for both EMC and VMware, an enterprise software company EMC controls.



EMC has previously said that Tucci would say until at least 2013.

EMC employees are a little nervous about recent management changes, sources told Business Insider.

Tucci is setting someone up to replace him. But who?

In July, EMC shifted executives around. Paul Maritz left his position as VMware CEO to oversee EMC’s strategy, although he remains on the VMware board. Some say he’s in the running for the CEO job.

Meanwhile Pat Gelsinger, who was president and COO of EMC’s all-important business unit, Information Infrastructure Products, became CEO of VMware. This was clearly seen as a step up for Gelsinger. Maritz publicly turned the company over to him at VMware’s annual customer conference in San Francisco last month.

At the same time, EMC CFO David Goulden was named president and COO, which makes him a contender for the CEO job, too.

The problem with this kind of succession contest: Employees don’t know who they should align with.

rumours and questions are swirling about the management shuffle include speculation that EMC might have Maritz working on another spinoff company, since VMware has been wildly successful.

Are you an insider with insight about VMware and EMC to share? We want to hear it. We are discreet. Email [email protected] or follow @Julie188 on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.