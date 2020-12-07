Embraer's brand-new $21 million private jet that can fly non-stop from New York to London just entered service with Flexjets as its first operator

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Flexjet just took delivery of the world’s newest private jet, the Embraer Praetor 600.

The $US21 million jet can seat nine passengers in Flexjet’s configuration and fly over 4,000 nautical miles, enough to fly from the US to Europe.

Embraer announced the plane in 2018 with Flexjet scooping up the first models as part of a $US1.4 billion order.

The world’s newest private jet has touched down in Europe.

The Praetor 600 is the latest executive aircraft from Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and was just delivered to its first customer, Flexjet. Embraer Executive Jets began developing the plane in 2018 as part of a new product line aimed at improving existing private jets by utilising the latest available technology in aircraft manufacturing.

As the launch customer for the jet, Flexjet is the only company currently flying the $US21 million jet as part of a $US1.4 billion order that will Flexjet grow its fleet of Embraer aircraft alongside the Legacy 450, Phenom 300, and Praetor 500. The Praetor 600 will serve Flexjet’s London-based European division as the firm continues to grow internationally beyond the US.

Flexjet’s newest arrival comes as more ultra-high-net-worth individuals are turning to private aviation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the airline industry. Private aircraft are regarded as a safer, cleaner, and more exclusive way to travel compared to airliners, giving firms the perfect opportunity to attract new customers to the private aviation realm.

And as flyers begin to take to the skies again, a new generation of private jets such as the Praetor 600 are ready to welcome them back.

Take a look inside Embraer and Flexjet’s newest private jet.

Embraer first announced the Praetor series in 2018 as a revamped version of the popular Legacy series, offering improvements in range, fuel efficiency, and the interior cabin.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The Praetor 600 is the largest jet in the new family, with Flexjet as its launch customer.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The super-midsize aircraft can seat between eight and 12 passengers, depending on the configuration.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Boasting a range of 4,018 nautical miles, the jet can easily fly extended city pairs such as New York-London, Paris-Delhi, and Oslo-Dubai.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Powering the jet are two rear-mounted Honeywell HTF7500E engines offering 7,528 pounds of thrust.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

They also enable a top speed of Mach .83 and a maximum cruising altitude of 45,000 feet.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Inside the jet, Flexjet went for a nine-passenger configuration in the six-foot-tall cabin, common with super-mid jets.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Six leather club seats and a three-person divan comprise the passenger cabin with two pairs in the forward cabin and another pair in the rear.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Each seat pair comes with a retractable table stored in the armrest, ideal for a variety of uses including working on a laptop, enjoying a coffee, or playing cards with a seatmate.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

And then during the mealtimes, it can act as a dining room table.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Afterward, passengers can also retreat to the divan to get some rest during the flight.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

All seats can also lie fully flat, allowing travellers to get some rest on the long journeys of which the plane is capable of flying.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The galley is located in the front of the plane with the jet also capable of accommodating a cabin attendant, even with a full load of passengers.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

In the rear of the cabin is the sole lavatory on the jet. It’s enclosed from the rest of the cabin for privacy and includes a full vanity and large mirror.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Back on the outside of the plane, enhanced winglets on each wing help increase the jet’s performance and fuel efficiency.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

And if they look larger than normal for a jet of this size, that’s because they are and stand at around six feet tall.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Flexjet’s Praetor 600 fleet will be based in Europe and can serve some of the most challenging airports on the continent.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Among them is London City Airport, a single-runway airport in the heart of London that’s notoriously difficult to access thanks to a short runway and the steep approaches that aircraft must fly in order to land there.

Tim Motion/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty London City Airport in London, England.

Its proximity to London’s Financial District is unbeatable but the airport is typically the domain of regional aircraft as they’re nimble enough to handle the restrictions.

Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images A Flybe plane takes off at London City Airport towards Canary Wharf.

British Airways even specially outfitted one of its Airbus A318s in a special all-business class configuration to perform flights from the airport to New York.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A now-retired British Airways Airbus A318.

But the airport is no match for the Praetor 600. Under the right conditions, the jet can even fly non-stop between London City Airport and New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, a business traveller’s dream.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600 departing London City Airport.

Source: Embraer

Another challenging airport the Praetor 600 can easily tackle is Engadin Airport in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The high elevation and surrounding mountainous terrain make the airport one of the most difficult to access in Europe but the Praetor 600 can utilise the airport with ease.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The London elite looking for an easy escape to the slopes can fly straight from Canary Wharf to St Moritz in less than a few hours on the jet.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The jet’s unseen amenities also make it a dream for passengers, including its low cabin altitude of only 5,800 feet when cruising at its maximum altitude.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

A lower cabin altitude allows for more humidity in the cabin and reduces the effects of flying on the body, such as jet lag when crossing time zones.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s cabin altitude, for example, only goes as low as 6,000 feet.

Andia/Universal Images Group/Getty A Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Under Flexjet’s “Red Label” program, fractional owners will be given a dedicated aircraft and crew for a consistent experience each time they fly.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Flexjet

All the jets will be painted in Flexjet’s classic livery.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

It’s a subtle yet luxurious design that is found on all of its aircraft.

Embraer Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

The arrival of the jet is just the latest step in Flexjet’s fleet renewal that will see some of the newest aircraft arrive in its fleet over the next few years.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

Flexjet is also the North American launch customer for the Gulfstream G700, the latest ultra-long-range jet from the American manufacturer that’s set to rival Bombardier’s Global 7500.

DAVID BECKER/Reuters A Gulfstream G700 model.

For now, Flexjet’s European customers will be the first to fly on the world’s newest private jet.

Flexjet Flexjet’s first Embraer Praetor 600.

