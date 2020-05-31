This high-tech Embraer private jet design seamlessly blends sustainability and technology. Take a look at Praeterra.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s Praeterra design concept for its Praetor 600 business jet merges high-tech with sustainability.

The aircraft interior features computer circuit board-like designs complemented by fibre-optic ceiling lighting and sidewalls lined with informational screens.

Cabin materials are also sourced sustainably and developed in a way that allows them to have a second life once they’re no longer required inside the aircraft.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has a new interior design concept for its Praetor 600 private jet, one that seamlessly blends two seemingly opposite themes.

Called the Praeterra, a portmanteau between Praetor and terra – Portuguese for Earth, the concept seeks to incorporate the idea of a digital future with sustainability. The high-tech design on the interior is complemented by environmentally friendly measures that include using materials that are sourced sustainably, recycled, and can have a purpose once they’re no longer required inside the aeroplane.

The Praeterra concept was designed around the cabin of Embraer’s newest super-midsize aircraft, the Praetor 600. Embraer announced the aircraft’s production in 2018 as the next step up from the Praetor 500, a smaller midsize aircraft.

Take a look inside the Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design.

The Praetor 600 is the newest super-midsize jet to come from Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer known by most in the flying public for its regional jet aircraft flying for the likes of JetBlue, United, American, Delta, and others.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters An Embraer Praetor 600.

Alongside its new airliners, Embraer has been developing new private jets, with the Praetor 600 aiming to make an impact on the super-midsize market.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

The jet costs more than $US20 million and was first delivered to a new customer starting in June 2019.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

With a range of just over 4,000 nautical miles, the Praetor 600 can easily tackle flights that cross continents and even oceans, with New York-London within its capabilities.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Embraer claims that when it was certified, the Praetor 600 was the first new super-midsize plane to be certified since 2014.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

Source: Embraer

Here’s what the interior of the delivered product looks like with a standard interior.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

The jet can seat nine passengers in this configuration featuring six club seats and a three-person divan, or it can seat eight in an all-club seat setting.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600.

But Embraer has a new concept for those looking for a high-tech feel to their planes, the Praeterra.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

The design highlights the idea of a “digital future,” hence why some surfaces look like the circuit board of a computer.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Screens line the tops of each sidewall on the aircraft providing information about the flight while fibre-optic lighting on the ceiling gives the appearance of a starry night.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Source: Business Jet Interiors International

But also included in the futuristic design, hiding in plain sight, is sustainability.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Materials throughout the jet will have either been upcycled or sustainably sourced. For example, seat coverings incorporate recycling materials from employee uniforms and leftover wood from certain palm cultivation or from trees blown over by hurricanes is used, according to the manufacturer.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Source: Business Jet Interiors International

When the materials on the aircraft are no longer used, the idea is that they can be further repurposed, taking after a concept Henry Ford used with his Model T. No damaging chemicals would be used in their development that would prevent them from being reused outside of the aeroplane.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Source: Business Jet Interiors International

The design was recently shortlisted for a private jet design concept award from the International Yachts and Aviation Awards.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 with the Praeterra design rendering.

Upfront, the cockpit is advanced enough on its own, featuring four large high-definition display screens, fly-by-wire technology, side-stick controls, and Rockwell Collins avionics.

Embraer An Embraer Praetor 600 cockpit.

