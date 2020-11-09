Porsche and Embraer are selling a matching limited-edition private jet and supercar combo for $11 million

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Embraer and Porsche just unveiled a limited-edition pairing of the Phenom 300E private jet and 911 Turbo S supercar.

Only 10 will be sold with a list price of $US10,992,000 each that also includes a custom Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTC watch and luggage set.

The Phenom 300E is Embraer’s best-selling light jet with a maximum range of 2,010 nautical miles and top speed of Mach .80.

The Turbo S is Porsche’s top-trim version of its most legendary sport car, the 911.

Brazilian airframer Embraer and German auto icon Porsche operate on opposite ends of the globe and the transportation spectrum. But they do have one thing in common: building luxurious vehicles that go very fast, and now they’re teaming up for a limited-edition pairing of their top models.

Named “Duet”, the pairing features a meticulously crafted Embraer Phenom 300E and Porsche 911 Turbo S in the first partnership between the two firms. The matching private jet and supercar combo are designed to complement each other in their respective arenas with the 911 Turbo S dominating the road and the Phenom 300E dominating the sky.

The Phenom 300 is one of Embraer’s best-selling private aircraft series, originally entering service in 2010. Its performance in the marketplace in addition to the skies earned it the title of “most-delivered light jet” in 2019 for the eighth consecutive year.

The 911 Turbo S, for its part, is not only the top-of-the-line version of Porsche’s most celebrated sports car, it’s also one of the quickest cars money can buy, claiming a 0-60-mph time of 2.6 seconds.

The partnership comes as demand for private aircraft is high during a pandemic that has crippled the public’s trust in commercial air travel. Private aircraft operators and manufacturers alike have shifted the conversation to health and safety, hoping to corner a new market of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who weren’t flying private before the pandemic, but there’s still room for luxury.

Take a look at the Duet, currently being sold for $US10,992,000.

Embraer rolled out the Phenom 300E, or enhanced, in 2017 with design and technological upgrades to the popular Phenom 300.

Anton Volynets/Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Since the model’s first delivery in 2009, it’s been a favourite of charter operators and private owners alike thanks to its speed, range, and performance.

Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Source: Embraer

In 2019 alone, Embraer delivered 51 Phenom 300s, including the newer 300E.

Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Source: Embraer

Embraer’s partnership with Porsche focuses on the 300E as the newer version.

Steve Cordory/Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

With a range of 2,010 nautical miles, city pairs including New York-Denver, London-Tel Aviv, and Singapore-Mali are squarely in reach for the 300E.

Steve Cordory/Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

And a simplified, yet incredibly advanced cockpit is a pilot’s dream with three high-definition screens providing flight and route data, as well as aeronautical charts.

Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Only one pilot is required to fly the jet, placing it in a unique category of “personal private jets” where the owner can also be the sole pilot.

Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Its popularity has encouraged Embraer to spin it off into various arenas, including the air ambulance field.

Embraer An Embraer Phenom 300MED medevac private jet.

And now, the two giants of their fields are teaming up to provide the wealthy with the ultimate luxurious duo.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The “high-speed design” by Porsche and Embraer seeks to offer a “seamless experience” when going from a car to a private jet, and vice versa, as both vehicles are designed to satisfy the need for speed.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S tops out at 205 mph, according to Porsche, while the Phenom 300E can reach a top speed of Mach .80, or more than 600 miles per hour.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The jet is an extension of the car, and vice versa, to go where the other can’t. As the old saying goes, “a mile of road will take you just one mile while a mile of runway will take you anywhere.”

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Powering the Porsche is a 3.7-litre, six-cylinder engine promising 640 horsepower, while the jet is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW535E1 engines offering 3,478 pounds of thrust.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Inside the cabin, Embraer opted for a nine-passenger configuration including six club seats, a two-person divan, and the co-pilot’s seat. Customers don’t have the option to change it.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The seat designs are near-identical in both the aircraft and car, with the sew style for the Embraer jet based on the 911 Turbo S.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The black and white leather seats are also accented with a “speed blue” stitch, the colour of Embraer’s logo, also found on various aspects of the Porsche.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Plus, seats in both vehicles feature red pull straps.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The 300E’s seats are highly-customised and their design pushed the limits of Embraer’s design team, as aircraft seats must pass through a strenuous certification process.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The debossed engraving on the Porsche’s seat represents downforce, which keeps cars planted to the ground at high speeds…

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

While embossed stitching on the jet’s seats signifies lift, required for flight.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The Porsche’s steering wheel design also mirrors the yoke in the aircraft’s cockpit for a truly interconnected experience between the plane and car.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Although, the Porsche doesn’t have the famous “ram horn” yokes that can be found on the Phenom 300E.

Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com An Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.

Owners that are also pilots, to which Embraer expects to sell a good portion of these pairings, will experience that interconnected dynamic the most as they will be behind the controls in both vehicles.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

It’s the ultimate expression of personal freedom: driving yourself to your private jet and then personally flying that jet. It also saves on crew costs.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The 911 sports numerous other aviation-inspired design features, including a “No Step” message on the door sills, matching the writing found on an aircraft’s wing to indicate sensitive areas.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The sports car’s dash-mounted stopwatch mimics the look of the aircraft’s instruments.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Not to mention, painted under the spoiler will also be the registration number of the aircraft, furthering the bond between the two.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Both vehicles also boast the same exterior colour scheme. Porsche hand-painted the car in metallic silver and grey.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The automaker also painted the 911’s air intakes chrome to match similar trim on the jet’s fuselages.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The Duet’s badge, in homage to the limited nature of the release, allows the buyer to pick any position on the spectrum, irrespective of which order number they have, and solidify it with a blue chip.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

It can be found alongside the car door and next to the boarding door on the Phenom 300E.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

On the dashboard, the phrase “one of 10” can also be found, a reference to the limited release.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The Duet-edition 911 Turbo S can only be purchased as part of the package, and Porsche estimates its value to be in the range of $US400,000 — nearly double the price of a standard model.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

Buyers can go to any Porsche dealership in the world to inquire about the product. Once purchased, the automaker will then immerse the customer in the full Porsche buying experience from start to finish.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The near-$US11 million purchase price also comes with accessories, including this watch and a luggage set.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The design of this special-edition Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTC incorporates an artificial horizon, a cockpit instrument used by pilots to ensure the aircraft is flying straight and level, as well as assist with manoeuvres.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

One of the hands is also the Embraer logo.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The leather strap also features the same blue stitching found on the aircraft and car.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

The sales environment for selling aircraft has changed but Embraer and Porsche will be setting up exclusive showings – both in-person and virtual – to prospective buyers. Deliveries can begin around one year from purchase.

Embraer and Porsche Embraer and Porsche’s ‘Duet’ collaboration.

