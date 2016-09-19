This stunning private jet with 5 separate rooms is as luxurious as it gets

If you have (a couple millions worth of) expendable cash, it’s worth getting a private jet so you can actually look forward to flying.

There’s several to choose from, but one worth considering is the Embraer Lineage 1000E private jet, which comes with five separate rooms.

Here’s an inside look at one of the best luxury private jets money can buy:

The private jet comes with 10,000 cubic feet of cabin space that turns into five large cabin zones. For $53 million, the jet is all yours, but you will have to pay extra for the luxurious amenities you're about to see inside of it. Embraer Executive Jets Walk inside and you will first be greeted by an entry room that comes with a nice counter area for food and cabinet space for storage. Embraer Executive Jets The second room from the entrance is a spacious conference room where you can kick back and relax or eat some breakfast. Embraer Or take advantage of the tables that fold out to actually get some work done. But the real place for relaxing is in the main cabin, where you can curl up on a couch and watch TV. Embraer Here we enter the large master bedroom. Imagine if you could sleep like this while travelling? Or just sleep like this, period. Embraer The bedroom also comes with its own personal bathroom, which includes a walk-in shower. Embraer For an extra $30 million (bringing you to a total of $83 million) you can have the interior of the Embraer Lineage 1000E transformed into a luxury yacht. YouTube/Embraer Executive Jets Some extra touches were given to the conventional interior to make it more nautical. YouTube/ Embraer Executive Jets The master bedroom is even transformed into a captain's quarters. YouTube/ Embraer Executive Jets And to really complete the full yacht look, the sink's faucet resembles a ship throttle. YouTube/ Embraer Executive Jets

