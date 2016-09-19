This stunning private jet with 5 separate rooms is as luxurious as it gets

If you have (a couple millions worth of) expendable cash, it’s worth getting a private jet so you can actually look forward to flying.
There’s several to choose from, but one worth considering is the Embraer Lineage 1000E private jet, which comes with five separate rooms.
Here’s an inside look at one of the best luxury private jets money can buy:
The private jet comes with 10,000 cubic feet of cabin space that turns into five large cabin zones. For $53 million, the jet is all yours, but you will have to pay extra for the luxurious amenities you're about to see inside of it.
Embraer Executive Jets
Walk inside and you will first be greeted by an entry room that comes with a nice counter area for food and cabinet space for storage.
Embraer Executive Jets
The second room from the entrance is a spacious conference room where you can kick back and relax or eat some breakfast.
Embraer
But the real place for relaxing is in the main cabin, where you can curl up on a couch and watch TV.
Embraer
Here we enter the large master bedroom. Imagine if you could sleep like this while travelling? Or just sleep like this, period.
Embraer
For an extra $30 million (bringing you to a total of $83 million) you can have the interior of the Embraer Lineage 1000E transformed into a luxury yacht.
YouTube/Embraer Executive Jets
YouTube/ Embraer Executive Jets
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.