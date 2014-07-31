This New Design For Aeroplane Seating Will Make Flights Much More Enjoyable

With this new aeroplane cabin design, flying will be more comfortable than ever.

Priestmangoode, the design firm responsible for rebranding Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has created a new cabin design — called “E2” — for Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, according to Fast Company.

Airlines such as JetBlue, US Airways, and Virgin Australia use Embraer jets for some of their flights.

With E2, Priestmangoode aims to take an industry benchmark cabin and make it even better, by improving issues with seating space, carry-on storage, bathrooms, and more, according to a video about the project.

The E2 is expected to hit the airways in 2018, reports Fast Company.

The Embraer E2 cabin will have spacious seats that are also slimmer, which will make the plane lighter and allow for more free space inside the aircraft.

The seats in first class will be staggered, allowing the E2 to use the same seat track as the economy class without losing any luxuries.

You won’t have to worry about leaning over another passenger to put on your seat light: the new individual Personal Energy Supply Units (PSUs) allow you to control your air and light while remaining in your own space.

New carry-on storage integrates with the cabin ceiling, giving it a much cleaner look.

Priestmangoode even managed to increase storage capacity by 40%, without sacrificing cabin space.

Even the bathrooms received an upgrade, with acoustic curtains for privacy, handrails on internal walls, and an integrated diaper changing table.

