Embracing The New Civility Sarah Palin Makes Awesome 'WTF' Joke About Obama's State Of The Union Speech

Sarah Palin continues to demonstrate that she missed the ‘new tone’ memo.



Not the one stressed by Obama during his Tucson speech. Or the one (ostensibly) sent out by Roger Ailes that same week. But the one continually hit upon in national polls that reveal the country is tired of all the bickering.

Anyway.

Palin appeared on Greta Van Susteren last night in her first interview since her lengthy Hannity spot two weeks ago to weigh in on the State of the Union speech.

Or at least to keep Michele Bachmann from stealing all the Tea Party response thunder (and let’s be clear, Palin would have known which camera to address).

That was a tough speech to have to sit through and kind of stomach because the President is so off base in his ideas of how he believes government is going to create jobs…his theme last night in the State of the Union was the WTF, you know, “winning the future.” And I thought, OK, that acronym? SPOT ON. There are a lot of WTF moments throughout that speech.

Seriously. WTF! This woman is a soundbite genius. The New York Post should be ashamed of themselves for not thinking that one up on their own.

Regardless, Palin should disappear more, she’s so much better in small doses I bet her approval ratings would go up. Video below of her discussing all her economic plans.

video.foxnews.com

