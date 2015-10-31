This thermos will keep your coffee at the exact temperature you want all day long

There is nothing worse than drinking luke warm coffee (but doing it anyway for the sake of avoiding that caffeine headache).

But a company called Ember seems to know that, which is why they have developed a thermos that allows you to manually control the temperaute of your coffee. Ember originally raised money for the product through an Indiegogo campaign.

“We put so much effort into making that perfect cup of coffee, so why do we go and pour it into a paper cup or mug?Only to end with coffee that’s either scalding hot or luke warm,” said Clayton Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember, in a video.

Ember’s website notes that the average preferred coffee temperature is around 135 degrees Fahrenheit, but that most coffee is too hot at 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermos, which holds 12 fluid ounces, allows you to cool your scalding coffee down to the preferred temperature without letting it get to that nasty luke warm point. Naturally, you can heat up cold coffee as well.

You can adjust the temperature by spinning a dial on the bottom of the thermos or via Ember’s corresponding app. The app will also recommend temperatures based on what you’re drinking (135 degrees Fahrenheit is their preferred choice for Green Tea).

When fully charged, the thermos will last a full two hours, which is perfect for a commute to work in the morning. But you can also keep the thermos running all day using its charging coaster, which comes with the $US129 thermos. The coaster’s sleek design lets you easily charge it on the desk without taking up a lot of space.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.