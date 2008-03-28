mobile phone Glued To Your Ear? How About Sewn Into Your Stomach?

Will you power your cell phone, which is embedded in your body, by running around? And then when you collapse from exhaustion, will it alert your doctor? You betcha, says the creator of the original cell phone! Just wait 20 years.



Laugh at Martin Cooper all you want (or cringe in terror). But he’s been right before. Like in 1973: “Our dream was that someday nobody would talk on a wired telephone. Everybody would talk on a wireless phone.”

