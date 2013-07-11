Now You Can Embed Instagram Videos On Any Site

Facebook announced today that it will now let you embed Instagram videos on websites.



Video for Instagram launched just a few weeks ago, but one of the most-requested features since then has been the ability to paste the videos on other sites. Vine, the video-sharing app made by Twitter, has allowed users to embed videos for months now.

If you’d like to embed an Instagram video, open it in your desktop PC’s browser. Next, click the share button (it’s next to the comments button) and grab the code to embed on any site. Keep in mind that this will only work for Instagram videos that were posted publicly.

Here’s an embedded Instagram video of some cute foxes that live on Facebook’s campus:

