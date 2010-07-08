11 Embarrassing Wall Street Emails To Remind You Why You Should Never Use Email Again

Every few months, a new set of embarrassing online dispatches escapes from Wall Street.



It’s great for us, we like reading them, but they’re almost always embarrassing, or worse, for the author.

Thankfully for them, some, like Mark Kurland, for example, have picked up on the trend. While giving Danielle Chiesi tips on insider trading, according to Fortune, he told her: “Don’t put anything in e-mail… Be careful.”

Obviously, as exemplified by Kurland and Chiesi, e-mails aren’t the only conversations that can get you in trouble. But they’re easily the dumbest place to discuss priority information. Just look what happened to these guys…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.