12 Embarrassing Gadgets And Apps You Should Stop Using

What with wearables becoming such a big thing, there are tons of gadgets and apps to choose from nowadays. That does not mean you should own them all.

Here are 12 gadgets and apps that you should avoid at all costs. Try not to embarrass yourself and your family.

Welcome to 2014.

BlackBerry PlayBook just isn't a suitable iPad replacement. BlackBerry's first and only tablet, the PlayBook, was doomed from the start. It couldn't even send emails unless you tethered it to a BlackBerry Phone. Software updates helped the PlayBook get better, but it still failed to sell very well. Last year, BlackBerry announced that it had all but given up making tablets. If you're still using a PlayBook, perhaps it's time to make the switch to an iPad or a cheaper alternative. Google Wallet won't get you very far at the supermarket. As of yet, mobile wallets are still struggling, and Google Wallet is no exception. Most retailers aren't equipped to take payments over Near Field Communication (NFC), which Google Wallet largely relies on. Plus, you can't get Wallet on many Android phones in the U.S. due to carrier restrictions. DVD players are so 20th century. For starters, lets just all agree that VCRs have all been thrown out, right? DVD players are simply following down the same path. If you must purchase DVDs, you can use your laptop and connect it to your TV. But let's be real, OnDemand, DVR, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Go, iTunes, and Amazon Prime should definitely keep you covered. Who is still buying iPods? Last week, Apple reported that 2.76 million people had bought iPods in the last year. To those of you who did so, why? Can you not fit enough music on your phone? Do you not have Pandora, iRadio, or Spotify on said phone? The iPod is just added weight at this point. It's time to delete Angry Birds. Rovio Entertainment SVP, Henri Holm Probably don't want to be seen in public with this game. It hit its peak. Now it's time to move on. After all, there are so many more-productive ways to spend your time. Like playing 2048. The original Galaxy Gear smartwatch deserves no spot on your wrist. Samsung's first smartwatch, the original Galaxy Gear, was a dud. It had poor battery life, limited capabilities, and cost a fortune. If you bought one last year, you're better off buying the new version or waiting for someone to figure out how to make a better smartwatch. The BlackBerry Z10 had its chance. BlackBerry's Z10 phone launched last year to decent reviews, but didn't sell very well. It's a decent phone, but it doesn't have a good app selection. If you really like BlackBerry, you're better off with the Q10, which is pretty much the only good smartphone equipped with a physical keyboard. You really need Facebook Home to take over your phone? Facebook Home, an app that turns your Android phone into a Facebook-centered social media hub. That's good if you're obsessed with Facebook, but bad if you prefer to use other stuff on your phone too. You're better off using the regular Facebook app. Throw away the Google Glass. Google is trying to figure out how to make this the next big thing, but the thing is, it's just not something you want to be spotted wearing. Glass may be an interesting taste as to what the future of computing will be like, but as it stands right now, the face-computer just draws a lot of unnecessary attention. More tech failures... Click here to see 10 selfies that got people arrested >>

