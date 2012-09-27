Meet Embark, The App That's Filling The Giant Hole Left By Apple's Maps

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Apple Map-gate has affected more than a few iPhone users. The removal of Google Maps took away street view and the ever-important public transit directions.Whether you think the criticism is an overreaction or not, the truth is Apple Maps are less useful than they were before, leaving an open opportunity for third party mapping apps to take advantage.



One of those apps is Embark, a popular transit directions app for the iPhone.

Since the debut of the new Apple Maps, Embark has seen a renewed interest because it’s one of the apps Apple suggests you use to get public transit directions.

Embark provides users with interactive transit system maps, directions, train times, delays and diversions, and trip planning.

Yesterday we spoke with Embark’s CEO, David Hodge, who was happy to tell us that the company is seeing great numbers since iOS 6 debuted last week.

So far, there have been 100,000 downloads of Embark, and the app has routed 1 million trips since last Wednesday. Hodge says Embark is now the top transit app in every market it serves.

What is most interesting about Embark the company, is the care that Hodge places into making the best transit experience for users. He is focused on keeping the quality of his apps high and providing very tailored results for the individual cities his apps serve.

Embark places huge attention to detail into its apps. Hodge told us that Embark’s team will analyse things like how fast people walk, what particular transfer times are, and other nuances of a particular city in order to provide users with most accurate timing for their trip.

Embark’s free app is available in Boston, Chicago, London, Long Island, N.Y., New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Embark is planning to expand into other cities in the near future, while continuing to provide quality experiences in the cities where the service is already available.

Hodge encourages users to give the company feedback. They are is listening. If you want Embark in your city let them know. His team is very responsive.

You can reach Embark via email at: [email protected] or on Twitter: @letsembark.

Price: Free

Available for: Android and iOS.

