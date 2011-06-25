eMarketer CEO: Online Video Advertising To Increase 40% But Big Opportunity Is In Original Content

While online video advertising spending will increase by nearly 40 per cent this year, the big opportunity for marketers is to create “useful” content, says Geoff Ramsey, CEO and co-founder of eMarketer.



In this interview with Beet.TV, he states: “Marketers need to be in the content business.”

We spoke with him about the opportunities and challenges around online video content creation in our studio yesterday.

Ramsey has co-authored a just-published marketing book titled Digital Impact: Two Secrets to Online Marketing Success. Several chapters address online video.

His co-author is Vipin Mayar, EVP/Global Director of Marketing Performances, at McCann Worldwide. We will publish our interview with him next week.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



