The Future Of Marketing Online [SLIDE DECK]

We’re at Business Insider’s Ignition event to hear from business leaders and notable folks in the tech space, hearing their thoughts on where the future of digital business is heading.

As part of today’s event, eMarketer chairman and co-founder Geoffrey Ramsey gave us a presentation on the fragmentation among digital media channels and the impact that will have on digital advertising in the years to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.