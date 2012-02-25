New Emails Show Sarah Palin Totally Lost It Before She Quit As Governor

Sarah Palin was really starting to hate being governor of Alaska in the final months before her resignation in July 2009, the final batch of emails from her time in office reveal. Palin complained bitterly about the scrutiny she and her family faced after her failed vice presidential bid, and about the mounting legal bills from fighting ethics complaints, AP finds. “I can’t take it anymore,” she wrote in an email to her husband, Todd, three months before stepping down.



Palin was furious about attempts by lawmakers from both parties “to lame duck this administration,” and complained that Todd had to go back to work for BP to pay for her defence in the “many frivolous suits and charges since the day I became VP candidate,” the emails reveal. “We’ve all had to pay for our own legal defence in this political bloodsport—it’s horrendous—why do you think Todd is on the slope today?” she wrote. “I am paying to defend in my capacity as governor actions taken in my official position. This is unheard of anywhere else.”

This post originally appeared at Newser.

