Emails Show Joe Hockey's Department Was Following The Qantas Situation Very Closely

Treasurer Joe Hockey kept a close watch on Qantas according to emails (Photo: Getty)

Emails obtained under freedom of information laws by Fairfax show Treasurer Joe Hockey’s office was keeping unusually close tabs on Qantas.

The report says far more emails were sent between Hockey’s top advisers and Treasury officials, compared with Transport minister Warren Truss. Most content from the emails has reportedly been withheld.

Here’s why it’s significant: Hockey had been considered the most receptive minister to Qantas’ requests.

Its since been reported Qantas may well have been denied a debt guarantee because it rebuffed claims he made about the impact of the carbon tax.

Hockey read the statement at the caucus meeting in which Qantas was debated, saying if an airline could deal with a $106 million carbon tax bill, then it must not be in trouble.

There’s more here.

