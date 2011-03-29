Devastating Emails From Workers Inside The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

Photo: AP

WSJ has published some emails from workers battling the nuke crisis.This paragraph (sent in a letter from one Fukushima worker to one at corporate HQ) basically says it all regarding the misery they’re going through:



I myself have had to stay in the disaster measurement headquarters the entire time ever since the earthquake occurred, and have been fighting alongside my colleagues without any sleep or rest. Personally, my entire hometown, Namie-machi, which is located along the coast, was washed away by the tsunami. My parents were washed away by the tsunami and I still don’t know where they are. Normally I would rush to their house as soon as I could. But I can’t even enter the area because it is under an evacuation order. The Self-defence Forces are not conducting a search there. I’m engaged in extremely tough work under this kind of mental condition…I can’t take this any more!

