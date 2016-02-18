Airbnb's co-founder just revealed the email that started the company

Ariel Schwartz
Joe GebbiaTED2016Joe Gebbia at TED.

At this week’s TED conference in Vancouver, Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia revealed the email that launched the home-sharing juggernaut.

In 2007, Gebbia and cofounder Brian Chesky learned a design conference was coming to San Francisco, and all of the hotels were sold out. Gebbia pitched Chesky (his best friend and roommate) on renting out a space for these people to stay in. 

Here’s the email he sent:

The text: “brian, I thought of a way to make a few bucks  — turning our place into “designers bed and breakfast”  — offering young designers who come into town a place to crash during the 4 day event, complete with wireless internet, a small desk space, sleeping mat, and breakfast each morning. Ha!”

That idea ultimately spawned the Airbnb we know and use today.

